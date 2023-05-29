JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link to Download

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2023, released today i.e. Monday May 29, 2023 the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the candidates who have successfully registered for the important engineering entrance exam.
IIT Guwahati has provided four different links on JEE Advanced official website to download the admit card.
JEE Advanced 2023 will be held in India and abroad, on Sunday June 04, 2023, in two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:30 to 17:30 IST).
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Use JEE Main user ID and Password to log-in.
3. Click on the link to download the admit card.
As per the norms, all eligible partially registered candidates have been issued a PROVISIONAL online ADMIT CARD and will be ALLOWED to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2023 to be held on June 04, 2023.
As per the JEE Advanced schedule, the candidates will be able to download their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till June 04, 2023 before the commencement of the important entrance exam.
IIT Guwahati has launched JEE Advanced Mock Test, also called as JEE Advanced Practice Test and IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Model Question Papers, on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
Along with launching the Mock Test (Practice Test Paper), IIT Guwahat has also uploaded on the JEE Advanced official website the detailed syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2023 can also access Past Question Papers from the year 2007 till 2022 to understand and become familiar with the actual exam.
