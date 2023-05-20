JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test - Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test: IIT Guwahati has launched JEE Advanced Mock Test, also called as JEE Advanced Practice Test and IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Model Question Papers, on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Mock Test" in the Quick Link section of the home page.
3. Select "Practice Test for Paper 1" or "Practice Test for Paper 2" as per your choice.
4. On the Login page, click on Sign in.
5. Read the instructions carefully, select language and click on the blue button to start Mock Test.
JEE Advanced 2023 will be held in India and abroad, on Sunday June 04, 2023, in two shifts: Paper 1 (09:00 to 12:00 IST) and Paper 2 (14:30 to 17:30 IST).
Along with launching the Mock Test (Practice Test Paper), IIT Guwahat has also uploaded on the JEE Advanced official website the detailed syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The conducting body has also published in PDF detailed syllabus of Architecture Aptitude Test to be held on June 21 2023.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2023 can also access Past Question Papers from the year 2007 till 2022 to understand and become familiar with the actual exam.
Candidates should also note that JEE Advanced 2023 will be held only in Online Mode. Registration for JEE Advanced started from April 30, 2023 after the result of JEE Main was announced.
For detailed notification and JEE Advanced 2023 Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Information Brochure candidates can visit JEE Advanced official website.
