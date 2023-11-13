‘Angel, Pure Gem’: Afghan cricketer’s 3 am charity in Ahmedabad wins hearts

Mumbai: Angel, Pure Gold, Pure Diamond, Far Greater Than Scoring a Century and many more. These are the words netizens are using in praise of Afghanistan’s star batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his 03:00 am charity in Ahmedabad a day before Diwali.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s silent gesture in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday was captured on camera by Radio Jockey (RJ) Love Shah. RJ Love later shared the video on Instagram with a voiceover in his beautiful voice.
“What Afghanistan’s opening batter is doing at 03:00 am on the streets of Ahmedabad after playing the last group match of the 2023 ICC World Cup?"
“Hi! This is RJ Love. And I personally spotted this player Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the streets of Ahmedabad. Yesterday Afghanistan played its last group match of the cricket world cup. After that I saw around 03 am close to my home near Doordarshan crossroad what you are now watching in this video”, RJ Love is heard narrating about the incident in the video.
The video shows Gurbaz quietly showering 500 rupee notes over the dwellers sleeping on footpath. After this heart-warming gesture of kindness ahead of Diwali, Gurbaz is seen boarding his car and quickly disappearing from the scene.
Lauding the Afghan cricketer's kind gesture as "far greater than any century he might score”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote:
“Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart!”
Other social media users called Gurbaz Pure Gem, Pure Gold and Pure Diamond.
"These Afghan boys are pure diamond such kind hearted cricketers. No wonder they are being loved so much in India. Winning hearts on and off the field in India", a social media user wrote.
Kolkata Night Riders for which Gurbaz plays in IPL tournaments shared the video with a caption:
“An Angel Comes from Afghanistan. RJ Love Shah spotted @RGurbaz_21 near his home in Ahmedabad, quietly spreading some love ahead of Diwali, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heart-warming World Cup journey ended on Friday night.”
