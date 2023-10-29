How many kids you kill today? Britons ask Biden, Rishi as Israel bomb Palestinians

London: Hundreds of thousands march in London and other cities of Europe, the Middle East and Asia Saturday and Sunday to show support for the Palestinians as Israel's military widened its air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.
People protesting against the far right Zionist regime in Israel outside Leeds City Museum also questioned American President Joe Biden’s open support to massacre, genocide and ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinians in Gaza Strip and Occupied West Bank.
“Hey Biden what do you say? How many kids you kill today?” the protesters gathered in front of the Leeds City Museum at Millennium Square in Leeds are asking.
A protester in London was holding a banner that read:
“Rishi, how many babies have you killed today?”
Another protester in London held a banner with a baby suit written with:
“My only mistake is being born in Gaza”.
Sarah Abdullah, Independent Lebanese Geopolitical Commentator, while sharing images of pro-Palestinians rallies from different parts of the world on social media platform X wrote:
“From London to Ireland, Germany to Italy, Scotland to France, Spain to Turkey, Denmark to Sweden, Indonesia to South Korea to Kashmir, Canada to the U.S., and beyond, millions all around the world are marching for Gaza.”
“The citizens of the globe are on the right side of history”, she added.
In another post, she wrote:
“Only Israel can bomb 4 different countries in the course of 48 hours, namely Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt, and still be portrayed as the victim in Western media.”
Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament for Islington North supporting solidarity with the Palestinians and calling for ceasefire wrote:
"Two weeks ago, we marched in London for a ceasefire. Last week, we marched for a ceasefire. Today, we marched for a ceasefire."
"This massacre has to end — we need a ceasefire, now", he added.
Husam Zomlot, Ambassador, Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, former Head of PLO Mission to the US, Strategic Affairs Advisor to President of Palestine, while addressing the London March for Palestinians said:
“This is an historic moment, a moment where we choose between darkness or light, between the barbaric exercise of power or the moral guidance of law.”
Quoting London Police, media reports said more than 100,000 people participated in the pro-Palestinian rally, many holding "Freedom for Palestine" and "Free Palestine" banners in the British capital.
London100,000 people joined Pro-Palestine protest.pic.twitter.com/m47TDk7Jnd— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) October 28, 2023
The organisers however said more than half a million people – 500,000, from different walks of life hit the streets in London slamming the American and British support to the Zionist regime in Israel, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and demanding immediate end to war in what they claimed the biggest Palestine protest in British history.
During the march in London, an emotional Chrif El Amraoui talking to BBC asked:
"Just now marching, I'm crying because children are killed daily. Why? Why do they want more to be killed?"
Abdul Mahfuudi who attended the protest with his children said:
"The most important thing for us is for them to stop killing kids. They need to stop."
Elsewhere in the UK, thousands attended a pro-Palestinian rally outside Manchester's Central Library at St Peter's Square. Reports of protests against Israel are also coming from Australia, Turkey, Iraq, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany, France, Stockholm, Pakistan, Jordan, Spain, Lebanon, Canada and other parts of the world.
Besides New York, reports of demonstrations are also coming from Scranton, San Antonio, Albany, Newark, Waterbury, Denver, Austin, Colorado Springs, Irvine, Orlando and McAllen in the United States.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 8,000 people have been killed and over 20,200 others were injured in the Israeli bombing that started on October 7, 2023. More than 70 per cent of those killed in the Israeli bombing are women and children.
As many as 112 people have also been killed in the occupied West Bank since Oct 7, 2023.
Israel has renewed its deadliest aggression against the Palestinians after Hamas launched Operation al Aqsa Flood that according to the Israeli authorities killed 1,400 people.
The Israelis claim the Hamas militants have also taken some 229 people hostages while retreating.
For the first time since the latest escalation began on October 07, 2023, reports of anti-war protest is coming also from Israeli capital Tel Aviv. Occupied Jerusalem has earlier witnessed a series of pro-Palestinian rallies since the latest outbreak of violence.
BREAKING:Demonstrators in Tel Aviv demand Benjamin Netanyahu's resignationpic.twitter.com/GSBVvU2ei8— Nizam Tellawi (@nizamtellawi) October 29, 2023
In another protest in the Israeli capital, families of the people held hostage by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas are asking the far right Netanyahu government to release all Palestinians in Israeli jail in exchange of the Israeli captives.
Hamas had Friday said it was ready to release all hostages in its captivity if Israel agrees to release more than 6,000 Palestinians who are languishing in its jails since years.
Families of Israeli detainees in #Gaza block a street in Tel Aviv. Reports stated that protesters chanted "all in exchange for all", demanding to release all nearly 8000 Palestinians from Israeli jails in exchange for all Israeli detainees in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/16nF0M7LYw— Agent 101 (@Crypto_Intel) October 29, 2023
Demonstrators in Tel Aviv are demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation.
A huge number of Jews who are opposed to the Zionist policies of killings and violence are also participating in the pro-Palestine marches held in Israel and outside.
On Saturday, hundreds of Jews had gathered at New York’s Grand Central Station demanding immediate to war. The protesters, wearing black T-shirts reading ‘Ceasefire now’ and ‘Not in our name’, unfurled banners calling for freedom for Palestinians and an end to the bombardment of Gaza.
They were however rounded off and detained by the New York Police. The New York Police Department later said it had arrested at least 200 protesters at the rally, which led to the temporary closure of the station.
