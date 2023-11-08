Why the cries of Palestinian kids sound different to you: US Lawmaker Rashida Tlaib

[Rashida Tlaib holding her grandmother's photo during her speech. On her side is colleague and fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar.]
Washington: In an emotional and heart wrenching speech, Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American Lawmaker in the United States House of Representatives, Tuesday November 07, 2023 described the pain, agony and torture the Palestinians, especially the women and children, are going through in Gaza Strip.
In the heart touching speech while participating in the debate initiated to censure her for, what the Republicans and some of her Democratic colleagues accused, “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel”, the Palestinian-American lawmaker countered them short of accusing her fellow lawmakers of “double standard”.
“The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me. What I don't understand is why the cries of Palestinian children sound different to you all. We cannot lose our shared humanity," Rashida Tlaib said.
Holding a photograph up for her fellow House members to see, Tlaib said:
"My grandmother, like all Palestinians, just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve."
"Speaking up to save lives -- no matter faith, no matter ethnicity -- should not be controversial in this chamber”, Tlaib said rejecting the charges against her urged fellow members to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
Tlaib also accused the Israeli government of dropping phosphorous bombs on Palestinians and criticised the U.S. administration for supporting this "war crime".
"There are millions of people across our country who oppose Netanyahu‘s extremism and done watching our government support collective punishment and the use of white phosphorous bombs that melt flesh to the bone.
"They are done watching our government support cutting of food, water, and medical care to millions of people with nowhere to go. Like me, they believe answer to war crimes is more war crimes", she said.
The US lawmakers however were unmoved even though the Palestinian American member shared with them the true picture of the sufferings of the people in the Occupied Palestine, and they went on to pass the resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib.
The resolution, introduced in the House by Republican Rep. Rich McCormick, passed with 234 voting in favour and 188 against. The Republicans were also able to garner the support from Democratic lawmakers who voted against their party colleague in the U.S. House.
This was the second censure motion - a punishment one step below expulsion from the House, against Rashida Tlaib who is exposing the far right Zionist regime and its barbarism committed against the Palestinians.
The first resolution, introduced by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week, was quashed by House Democrats with the support of some Republicans.
Rashida Tlaib remained defiant and undeterred by the censure motion against her and said she will not be silenced and accused the U.S. lawmakers of distorting her words.
“I will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words.Trying to bully or censure me won't work,” Tlaib said.
Tlaib also asserted that her criticism is "against Israeli government and Netanyahu’s actions", and not against Jews or Israeli people.
"My criticism has always been of the Israeli government and Netanyahu’s actions. It is important to separate people and government.
“No government is beyond criticism. The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation”, she said.
Tlaib, who was first elected in 2018 and is a prominent member of “the Squad” of progressive female lawmakers, grew emotional as she said:
“I can’t believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable.”
Fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar rushed to solace her as Tlaib lost her compose and broke down as she said this.
"We are human beings, just like any one else", profusely crying Tlaib then said.
One of the remarks Rashida Tlaib was condemned for was "from the river to the sea" – the chant and slogan widely used in pro-Palestinian rallies being organised across the world, including different parts of the United States.
Rejecting the charges against her, Tlaib explained the slogan was "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate".
I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words.I’m from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes. pic.twitter.com/bXhGPCcKat— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 7, 2023
Supporters of Israel on the other hand claim the phrase, which got political commentator Marc Lamont Hill fired from CNN in 2018, promotes the destruction of Israel.
Meanwhile, Palestinian children in Gaza Wednesday November 08, 2023 addressed a press conference to describe their situation and call upon the world to come forward for their protection.
Addressing the media, the Palestinian kids accused Israel of lying to the world and said “the Israeli forces are killing and starving children and civilians, not terrorists.”
