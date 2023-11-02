Watch: Ons Jabeur breaks down recalling killing of Palestinian children in Gaza

Cancun (Mexico): Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Thursday November 02, 2023 broke down and remained inconsolable after winning the Semi Final at the GNP Seguros WTA Tournament in Cancun recalling the brutal killing of Palestinian children in Gaza Strip.
The world No 7 Tennis player was talking in the post-match interview after defeating World No.6 Marketa Vondrousova in the WTA Semi Finals.
The Tunisian former world No 2 broke down multiple times in the post-match interview recalling the plight of Palestinians in the wake of round the clock bombings of Gaza Strip by the Israeli forces since October 07, 2023.
“I am very happy with the win but I haven’t been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy,” the three-time grand slam finalist said.
“So I feel like...I am sorry,” Jabeur said as she took a moment to regain composure.
“It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day. It’s heart-breaking”, Jabeur - who became the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era while playing in Wimbledon 2022, said.
Jabeur also announced to donate part of her prize money to help the Palestinians at the same time saying her emotional gesture is "not politics but humanity".
"I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can't be happy with this win. It is not a political message, it is humanity. I want peace in this world. That’s it", she said.
The 29 year-old will face group leader Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match as she tries to reach the top four of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, after a group stage elimination in 2022.
Following the on-court interview, Jabeur was visibly upset in her post-match press conference as well and said she had been finding it difficult to get much sleep after watching “horrible” photos and videos from the war in Gaza.
“I try to stay off social media as much as I can but it’s very tough,” she told reporters.
“You go through horrible photos and videos every day – it doesn’t let me sleep or recover very well. The worst thing is I feel hopeless, I feel like cannot do anything", she said.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza Thursday crossed 8,700 mark. As many as 3,648 children and 2,290 women are among those died in the relentless bombing by the Israeli forces.
