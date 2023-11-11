Rajasthan: 4-yr-old raped in Dausa, Police Sub Inspector arrested

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has arrested a Sub Inspector in an alleged case of a 4-year-old minor girl’s rape in Dausa district of the state.
The Police Sub Inspector (PSI) identified as Bhupendra Singh was on election duty. He allegedly lured the girl into his room and raped her.
The incident was reported from the Lalsot area of Dausa district. Bhupendra Singh has been arrested and is being investigated, ASP Ramchandra Singh Nehra told news agency PTI
"A case has been registered in Rahuwas police station against the accused based on the complaint filed by a family living nearby. They have accused him of rape”, the ASP said.
The ASP also said that the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical action.
Meanwhile, a large number of villagers gathered outside the Rahuwas Police Station, shouting slogans against the police.
They also beat up the accused sub-inspector, before he was officially handed over to the police.
