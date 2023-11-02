Joe Biden stopped mid-speech by Rabbi demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Minneapolis (Minnesota): US President Joe Biden Wednesday November 01, 2023 was stopped in the middle of a speech by Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg who was demanding end to war and ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Palestine.
Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg was immediately escorted out by security while singing "ceasefire now", according to BBC.
Jewish Voice for Peace later confirmed that Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg confronted Joe Biden during his speech.
"Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names (sic)", Jewish Voice for Peace wrote in a social media post.
"Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names (sic)", Jewish Voice for Peace wrote in a social media post.
Breaking: Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names.Ceasefire Now to save lives! pic.twitter.com/m5fR8OdoOk— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) November 1, 2023
Breaking: Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names.Ceasefire Now to save lives! pic.twitter.com/m5fR8OdoOk
Responding to the woman’s demand, Biden said:
"I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out. I supported a two-state solution; I have from the very beginning,” he added.
"I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out. I supported a two-state solution; I have from the very beginning,” he added.
Biden’s linking ceasefire with the release of hostages again created a controversy forcing the White House to issue clarification.
“The president was referring to humanitarian aid and the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.”
“The president was referring to humanitarian aid and the 240 hostages being held by Hamas.”
Joe Biden is currently touring Minnesota to raise funds for the 2024 election campaign.
This is not the first time when the White House was forced to issue clarification after Joe Biden’s comments. Earlier, Biden had falsely claimed that he had seen the picture of “babies killed by Hamas militants”.
White House later clarified that Biden was at fault claiming that he had seen the pictures. As a matter of fact, the reports of babies being killed is refuted by the Israeli military officials.
Earlier, a large group of demonstrators marched through downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening in the area of a fundraiser for US President Joe Biden’s re-election. They carried Palestinian flags and signs that said “Stop Bombing Children,” “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.”
According to NBC News, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country’s largest Muslim advocacy group, organized three separate protests at various locations Biden visited Wednesday, including the airport, a farm in rural Northfield and downtown Minneapolis.
“We are going to abandon Biden because he has abandoned us,” Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR Minnesota, told NBC News hours after he stood next to “Abandon Biden” signs at a news conference.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.