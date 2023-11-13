India-origin UK minister sacked for accusing Police of pro-Palestinian bias

[Image posted by sacked UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman on social media platform X via @SuellaBraverman]
London: UK Prime Minister Monday 13, 2023 sacked Interior Minister or Home Secretary Suella Braverman who accused the London Police of pro-Palestinian bias after they allowed weekend rallies called to denounced massacre of Palestinians by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in Gaza Strip.
The India-origin minister, known for making controversial remarks in the past, had also called activists marching in solidarity with Palestinians and calling for peace and end to war "hate marches".
Days before comparing pro-Palestinian protests with scenes witnessed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, now sacked home secretary had caused outrage by claiming that those sleeping on streets, are only doing so because it is a "lifestyle choice" they have made.
In September, Braverman made another controversial remark at ITV's Peston programme claiming that people seeing asylum in the UK pretend to be gay "in many instances" to get "special treatment" and stay in the country.
In an interview to Sky News April this year, she again invited the wrath of the people for calling groups of men, almost all British-Pakistanis, are part of grooming gangs that "pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls".
Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, was appointed as Home Secretary when Sunak took over as Prime Minister on October 24, 2022.
The UK Prime Minister was under huge pressure to remove Braverman, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter protests in Britain.
Rishi Sunak later also announced cabinet reshuffle making James Cleverly new Home Secretary.
In another important development, David Cameron, former UK Prime Minister, has joined the Sunak cabinet as new Foreign Minister.
Cameron, 57, quit as prime minister in 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum. He stood down as an MP the same year.
Meanwhile, Downing Street said that Braverman has left her job as part of a cabinet shuffle ahead of a general election expected next year.
According to the reoprts, Thérèse Coffey has resigned as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Nick Gibb has resigned as School Minister and Neil O’Brien as Health Minister.
Their replacements have not been announced yet.
