Dumped by AI, Sam Altman to join Microsoft

San Francisco: Sam Altman who was on Friday unceremoniously sacked by ChatGPT creator OpenAI is set to join Microsoft.
Greg Brockman - OpneAI President who was also removed along with Altman, too will join the tech giant.
The two will lead a new team for advanced research in Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on social media platform X Monday.
“We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team”, Nadella said.
Microsoft had earlier invested over $10 bn in OpenAI.
While announcing that Altman and Brockman will join the Microsoft, Nadella also said the company is “confident in its product roadmap”.
“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners”, Nadella wrote.
“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them”, he added.
Sam Altman became a tech world sensation with the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT about a year ago, as the company's CEO. The OpenAI board however removed as OpenAI CEO it has no confidence in him.
Meanwhile, ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear who will become OpenAI's new interim boss said the way Sam Altman had been sacked was "handled very badly" and "seriously damaged our trust".
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.