Sam Altman dismissed as OpenAI CEO

Washington: The OpenAI board dismissed Sam Altman, became a tech world sensation with the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT about a year ago, as the company's CEO.
In a statement released Friday November 17, 2023, the OpenAI board said it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm.
The board said that Altman's departure "follows a deliberative review process," which concluded "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities", according to AFP.
"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added.
38-year-old Sam Altman was born in Missouri, United States. A Stanford dropout, Altman became a household name in January 2023 with the launch of ChatGPT - An artificial Intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities, churning out human-level content like poems or artwork in just seconds.
Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and has woven the company's technology into its offerings, including search engine Bing.
The launch of ChatGPT ignited an AI race, with contenders including tech giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta.
The OpenAI board in its statement said it was "grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."
Altman would be replaced on an interim basis by Mira Murati, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the statement said.
Mira Murati was born in 1988 in San Francisco in the US to Indian-origin parents. She joined OpenAI in June 2018, and in May 2022, she was promoted to her current role.
Her previous roles at OpenAI included VP of Applied AI and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020) and SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships (June 2018-December 2020), (December 2020-May 2022).
