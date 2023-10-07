SA smashes 400+ third time in Cricket World Cup, posts highest total in WC history

New Delhi: South Africa smashed a gigantic 428 runs in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup group match against Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi Saturday October 07, 2023.
This is not only the highest ever total in the history of World Cup, but with this South Africa has become the only team to score 400+ runs three times.
South Africa had scored 411 and 408 runs playing against Ireland and West Indies in the 2015 Edition of the Cricket World Cup held in Australia.
The highest ever total in the World Cup’s history was as on today was 417 scored by Australia again in 2015 Edition.
India is another team which had scored more than 400 runs. India achieved this fate playing against Bermuda in 2007 when it scored 413 runs.
The South Africa’s mammoth total against Sri Lanka was because of three centuries hit by Aiden Markram, Quinton De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.
While Quinton De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen respectively scored 100 and 108 runs, Aiden Markram was the star batsman who smashed 100 off just 49 balls, breaking the record of the fastest ODI Century in the World Cup held by Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 100 off 50 balls against England in 2011 Cricket World Cup.
Playing against Sri Lanka in 2023 Cricket World Cup group match today, South Africa also tied its own record of having the most hundreds in a single innings which it had accomplished twice in 2015. England is another team to score three centuries in one innings.
Meanwhile, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs. Chasing South Africa’s mammoth total, Sri Lankan batsmen did not give up easily, and scored not too dismal 326 in 44.5 overs with three of its batsmen – Kusal Mendis (76 off 42 balls), Charith Asalanka (79 off 65 balls) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68 off 62 balls) hitting half centuries.
Aiden Markram (106 off 54 balls) of South Africa is adjudged Player of the Match.
In another World Cup Group match played today, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets.
Bangladesh had asked Afghanistan to bat first after winning the toss. But, Afghanistan was all-out in 37.2 overs scoring just 156 runs despite a brilliant 47 off 62 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Chasing the easy target, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan reaching the target in 34.4 overs with 6 of its players still to bat. Najmul Hossain Shanto (59 runs) and Mehidy Hasan (57 runs) steered Bangladesh to the victory.
Man of the Match was Mehidy Hasan (57 runs and 3/25) of Bangladesh.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 kick-started on October 05 with the opening match played between defending champion England and New Zealand which the latter comfortably won.
The second group match of the cricket world cup was between Pakistan and Netherlands. Pakistan won the match by 81 runs.
Tomorrow Sunday October 08, 2023 will see the encounter between India and Australia.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.