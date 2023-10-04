NewsClick founder arrested under stringent ant-terror Law UAPA

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell Tuesday October 03, 2023 arrested NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Along with Prabir Purkayastha, the Special Cell has also arrested Amit Chakravarty, the HR head of the news portal.
Both will be produced in a Delhi court later today.
The two have been arrested after a day-long raids on Tuesday at as many as 30-35 places in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Mumbai, belonging to people who are working for or are associated somehow with news portal NewsClick.
Others who were taken to Police Station for interrogation besides Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty were Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and others. They however were let away after questioning.
The raids were conducted based on a case filed on August 17 under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
NewsClick is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2021 when its offices were raided after the U.S. based The New York Times in a report claimed that the news portal received funds from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, allegedly for the dissemination of Chinese propaganda.
According to the reports, Delhi Police Special Cell raids today are based on the input shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) “indicating unlawful activities by the suspects” and alleged violations in foreign funding.
