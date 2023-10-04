ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday October 04, 2023 arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested after searches conducted at his Delhi residence since early in the morning Wednesday.
Sanjay Singh is the third senior leader of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate.
Delhi Deputy Home Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain are already languishing in jail.
Scene outside AAP MP Sanjay Singh residence during his arrest earlier this evening in the Liquor Scam case. pic.twitter.com/hCJE7Kps06
Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year on charges of money laundering through four companies that were allegedly linked to him.
About seven months later in February 2023, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.
The ED raided Sanjay Singh’s home today after two accused earlier arrested in the case turned approver and pointed finger at him.
Sanjay Singh a known vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government had repeatedly challenged the ED to arrest him. He had even put up a board that said “ED ka swagat hai” (Welcome ED).
Moment before ED took Sanjay Singh into its custody, Sanjay Singh went to his mother and sought her blessings.
He later waved to a huge crowd of people who gathered outside his home while the ED conducted raids on his home.
There were also chaos for a brief moment as the crowd tried to stop the vehicles in which Sanjay Singh was taken to ED office.
The security personnel present there resorted to a mild baton charge to clear the way for the ED official vehicle.
Since today morning, Sanjay Singh’s father was also in news after reports that the ED searched his wardrobe also. ED officials did not make any comment on these reports.
While talking to media later on, 87-year-old father of the AAP MP said ED officials did not find anything from their home but arrested his son because “they were under pressure”.
Nonetheless, he said he had asked his son to cooperate with the ED officials in the probe.
Talking to the media after Sanjay Singh's arrest, his wife also said that the ED officials searched their home, computer and documents but did not find anything.
"My husband has been arrested in a fake case", she said.
