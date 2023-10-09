Survey: 94% want Yasser Al-Dosari back as Imam e Kaaba

Makkah al Mukarramah: A huge majority -- 94 per cent – netizens who participated in an online survey want Sheikh Yasser al Dossari (Yasir Ad Dawsary) back as Imam e Kaaba (Imam e Haram) in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.
Sheikh Yasser al Dossari (Yasir Ad Dawsary) is the youngest ever scholar of Holy Quran and Islamic Sharia appointed as Imam and Khateeb of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
He was last week excused from the post after his 4-year-term ended last month.
Sheikh Yasir Al-Dawsary has been Imam in many mosques, including Abdullah Al-Khulaifi Mosque, Al-Kawthar Mosque, Imam Abdullah bin Saud Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Baz mosque.
He later rendered his services as Imam at the Fahad Al-Dakheel Mosque in Riyadh from 1426 AH till his appointment as Imam at Masjid Al Haram Makkah in 1440 AH or 2018 CE, becoming the youngest Imam of Masjid Haram Makkah.
Interested people closely watching the daily and Friday prayers live broadcast from Makkah were bemused because of Sheikh Yasir’s absence for the past one week.
Amidst this confusion, Inside Haramain this Saturday reported that the young and popular Imam’s 4-year-contract has ended and he will be back as Imam of Masjid Haram at the Grand Mosque in Makkah only if his contract is renewed.
This is as per the by laws regarding the appointments and dismissal of Imams approved in 2019 by the Council of Ministers that says, the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques are needed to sign a 4-year contract with the General Presidency for the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques that will be subjected to renewal after the end of their tenures.
There is no update whether Sheikh Yasser has applied for renewal or not. Pending the update on his renewal, the result of the online survey showed a huge majority of social media users want Sheikh Yasser Al Dosari back as Imam e Kaaba.
Those participating in the survey were asked on social media site X, originally launched as Twitter, “Do you want Sheikh Yasser al Al-Dossari back as Imam in Masjid Al Haram?”
94% participants responded saying YES.
The online survey was conducted Sunday – a day after reports came that Sheikh Yasser Al Dosari’s contract has expired and he could be back as Imam only if the contract is renewed.
