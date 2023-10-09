Israel does not represent the Jews: Neturei Karta

Occupied Jerusalem: Neturei Karta, which also goes by the English name “Jews United Against Zionism”, slammed the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians even as the Hamas’s “Flood al Aqsa Operation” worsened the already tense situation in the region.
Writing on the social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter, “Jews United Against Zionism said:
“Judaism is Not Zionism! Israel is not the state of the Jewish people!”
They went on to add:
“Israel does not represent the Jews, and does not speak in their name!”
“Jews are not responsible for the actions of the State of Israel! Anti-Zionism is not Antisemitism.”
Along with the above message, Jews United Against Zionism also tagged a video in which some of its members are seen burning the Israeli national flag.
Jews United Against Zionism or Neturei Karta is the organisation of Orthodox Jews. It was established in Occupied Jerusalem in 1938 - ten years before Israel was born as a state through a resolution by the United Nations.
The group is a small anti-Zionist organization that says it adheres strictly to the Torah, the Jewish holy book, which it says forbids the establishment of a Jewish state before the coming of the Messiah. It supports Palestinian sovereignty over the Holy Land and financial restitution for past losses, according to Reuters.
Claiming that the state of Israel is a rebellion against God, the organisation calls for its "peaceful dismantling".
The organisation is known for its opposition to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. But, its latest message posted amidst Operation al Aqsa Storm campaign launched by Hamas is bound to raise eyebrows.
More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday. Dozens of people were also kidnapped, with most having been taken into Gaza, according to BBC.
Speaking with the British broadcaster, Hamas' head of international relations Basem Naim said the group is "committed and we are obliged to treat our hostages in a very human, dignified way".
Naim also claimed Hamas' leader Mohammad Deif instructed militants to "respect elderly, respect civilians, respect children" and "don't kill anyone who is not involved directly in the battle".
Earlier, video footages released by Hamas showed some injured captives being treated in a hospital.
Responding to “Flood al Aqsa Operation” of Hamas, the Zionist regime in Israel ordered air strikes on Gaza Strip. After two days of bombardment, Israel also announced “complete siege” on Gaza Strip with immediate effect.
As many as 511 Palestinians have died in the Israeli air raids that began soon after the Flood Al Aqsa campaign of Hamas Saturday October 07, 2023.
The Palestinian authorities said a school run by the United Nations has been destroyed in the Israeli bombardment while damages to a mosque in Khan Yunis and some hospitals in the region have also been reported from Gaza.
There are also reports of mediation efforts from different corners. According to news agency Reuters, Qatar is mediating with Hamas for the release of Israeli women and children taken as hostages by the Hamas fighters.
Citing an unnamed source, Reuters reported that the Qatar has proposed the release of 36 Palestinian women and children detained in Israel in exchange of Israeli hostages.
In a related development, Arab League has called a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member states on Wednesday to discuss “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”.
The “extraordinary meeting” in Cairo will seek to find “avenues of political action at the Arab and international level”, as Israel keeps pounding Gaza, Arab League Deputy Chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, says talks on a two-state solution are the only way forward, making his comment at a news conference in Moscow alongside the Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
Russia’s news agency TASS quoted Lavrov as saying there was a need to “pay special attention to the reasons why it has been impossible to resolve the Palestinian issue for decades”.
