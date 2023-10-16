Muslim Paramedic died while treating injured in Hamas attacks hailed as Hero

Tel Aviv: An Arab Muslim Paramedic - who died while treating the Israelis who were injured when Hamas militants stormed the Supernova rave party last week - is now hailed as a hero.
Awad Darawshe, 23, was not at the Tribe of Nova festival on Saturday October 07, 2023 that coincided with the Jewish Sabbath and a religious holiday to dance.
He was on the site as he worked for Yossi Ambulances and was among a team of paramedics assigned to work the festival in a tent on the site’s periphery, according to Associated Press.
After the Hamas’ surprise attacks, people, including Awad’s friends, fled the site for their lives. They urged him to accompany them. Awad, however, refused saying he would stay put and treat the wounded.
Awad felt that he would try to mediate with the Hamas fighters to save people as “he is an Arab and speaks Arabic”, the surviving paramedics told Darawshe’s family why he had chosen to stay.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry called him “a hero” and wished for “his memory [to] be a blessing".
Awad’s cousin Mohammad Darawshe, Director of Strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society and former Co-Executive Director at the Abraham Fund Initiatives, is a leading figure in efforts to bridge gaps between Arabs and Jews.
More than 1,400 people were killed, including 260 at the music fest, and at least 3,500 were injured in what the Palestinian Resistance Group described “Operation al Aqsa Storm” launched on the Palestinian territories occupied by the Zionists simultaneously through land, sea and air.
While retreating from the occupied territories, Hamas militants also took away at least 199 people as hostages. The Resistance Group now demands exchange of these hostages with the Palestinians in Israeli jails.
Responding to the Flood Al Aqsa Operation, the Zionist Regime in the occupied territories ordered air-strikes on Gaza, killing at least 2,808 people and injuring close to 11,000 others.
The far-right Zionist regime in Tel Aviv also ordered complete siege of Gaza Strip, cutting water, food, medicines and electricity supply.
The situation there is now in alarming stage with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning “Gaza Strip is 24 hours from catastrophe”.
The United Nations (UN) has called the Zionist siege of Gaza illegal. A number of countries, including China and Egypt, have slammed Israel saying its response to Hamas attacks has gone “beyond right to self-defence”.
