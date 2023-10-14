OIC calls urgent meeting to discuss threat to 'defenceless civilians' in Gaza

[Gaza after round the clock bombing by Israeli troops.]
Jeddah: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called an “urgent open-ended extraordinary” meeting of the executive committee to discuss the military escalation and the threat to defenceless civilians in Gaza, Palestine.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the organisation of 57 Muslim countries.
In a statement the OIC said the meeting has been called at the invitation of Saudi Arabia which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation.
"The Organisation's Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region," the OIC said in a statement on its website.
"The Organisation's Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region," the OIC said in a statement on its website.
The OIC said the meeting will be held on Wednesday October 18, 2023 at its headquarters in Jeddah.
“The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place on Wednesday October 18, 2023 at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate”, the OIC said.
“The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place on Wednesday October 18, 2023 at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate”, the OIC said.
Earlier in the day, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a message posted on social media site, X, expressed "its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people".
The OIC reiterated its call on the international community to urgently take effective measures to stop all forms of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which threatens to lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
The OIC also emphasized the necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors to provide essential aid to the Gaza Strip, which is under the Israeli blockade since 2007.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.