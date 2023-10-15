New Zealand elects Conservative Christopher Luxon as new Prime Minister

[Chridtophr Luxon heads the National Party - a centre-right political party in New Zealand. (Image posted on soical media site X by Luxon)]
Auckland/Wellington: New Zealanders resoundingly voted for Christopher Luxon of the opposition National Party on Saturday October 14, 2023 with incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceding his centre-left Labour party's six years in power were over.
With more than 98% of votes counted, the center-right National Party, led by former airline executive Christopher Luxon, had secured around 40% of ballots, according to New Zealand’s Electoral Commission.
"I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government," Luxon said after National's projected victory was announced.
"I am immensely proud to say that on the numbers tonight, National will be able to lead the next government," Luxon said after National's projected victory was announced.
Luxon also thanked National voters and said they had "reached for hope" and "voted for change".
“Tonight you have given us the mandate to take New Zealand forward,” he told supporters.
“Tonight you have given us the mandate to take New Zealand forward,” he told supporters.
Chris Hipkins, who replaced Jacinda Ardern about 9 months ago, said he was "not in a position to form a government" and had congratulated incoming conservative premier Chris Luxon.
“The result tonight is not one that any of us wanted,” he said, according to RNZ.
“I gave it my all to turn the tide of history but alas, it was not enough", he added.
“The result tonight is not one that any of us wanted,” he said, according to RNZ.
“I gave it my all to turn the tide of history but alas, it was not enough", he added.
The 2023 election in New Zealand is the first following the end of strict Coronavirus lockdown measures that have been a source of contention for many.
All the main New Zealand parties pledged to improve the economy, provide relief for the cost of living crisis, boost jobs, and improve health and education facilities, as well as housing, according to CNN.
"My pledge to you is that our government will deliver for every New Zealander," Luxon, the Prime Minister-elect of New Zealand, said, adding that he would "build the economy and deliver tax relief.
"My pledge to you is that our government will deliver for every New Zealander," Luxon, the Prime Minister-elect of New Zealand, said, adding that he would "build the economy and deliver tax relief.
"We will bring down the cost of living. We will restore law and order," he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.