Telangana 2023 Polls: Three Muslims in Congress 1st list of 55

New Delhi: The Congress High Command Sunday October 15, 2023 released the first list of the party candidates who will contest the 2023 Assembly Elections in Telangana, three of them are Muslims.
Three Muslims who figured in the list of 55 candidates in the Congress first list for the 2023 Assembly Elections in Telangana are Shaikh Akbar, Mohammed Feroz Khan and Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri.
Shaikh Akbar has been fielded from Malakpet, Mohammed Feroz Khan has been fielded from Nampally and Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri has been fielded from Karwan assembly constituencies of Telangana.
Malakpet assembly seat is currently held by Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Ahmed Balala won the Malakpet in 2009, 2014 and 2018. Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy had won the seat in 2004.
Nampally assembly seat is currently held by Jaffer Hussain of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Jaffer Hussain won the Nampally seat in 2014 and 2018. Mohd Virasat Rasool Khan of AIMIM had won the seat in 2009.
Karwan assembly seat is currently held by Kausar Mohiuddin of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Kausar Mohiuddin won the Karwan seat in 2014 and 2018. Mohd. Muqtada Khan of AIMIM had won the seat in 2009 and 2004.
Also included in the Congress firsty list of 55 candidates in Telangana are all three of its Lok Sabha members — Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife N Padmavathi have also been confirmed as the Congress candidates in Telangana.
While Uttam Kumar Reddy has been fielded from Huzurnagar, Padmavathi will contest from the Kodad assembly seat from where she had lost in 2018.
The Congress party has fielded Mynampally Hanumanth Rao to contest from the Malkajgiri constituency and his son M Rohit Rao from Medak seat.
Another notable candidate in the Congress Telangana list is author and former journalist Kota Neelima. Neelima is the Congress candidate from the Sanathnagar seat in Hyderabad.
Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023 when all the results of the elections are also expected to be announced.
