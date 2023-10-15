Madhya Pradesh 2023 Polls: Arif Masood lone Muslim in Cong 1st list of 144

New Delhi: The Congress High Command Sunday October 15, 2023 released the first list of the party candidates who will contest the 2023 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, only one of them is a Muslim.
In the list of 144 candidates who figure in the Congress first list for the 2023 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, the lone Muslim is sitting MLA Arif Masood.
Arif Masood has been fielded from Bhopal Madhya (Bhopal Central) Assembly Constituency of Madhya Pradesh.
Arif Masood had contested the 2018 state elections from the same seat. He had won the 2018 elections, defeating Surendra Nath Singh of BJP by about 16,000 votes.
In the Congress first list for Madhya Pradesh 2023 Polls, 69 candidates are sitting MLAs. Among them is state Congress President and Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath who has been fielded from his home turf Chhindwara.
Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh seat and his brother Lakshman Singh has been confirmed to contest from Chachoura in Guna. Jaivardhan Singh and Lakshman Singh both are sitting MLAs from their respective seats.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Dr Govind Singh, has been fielded from Lahar constituency in Bhind district of the state.
In another interesting case, the Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal, best known for his role as Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s 2008 TV serial Ramayan, against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections.
The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) too had earlier released its list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav, none of them is Muslim.
Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023 when all the results of the elections are also expected to be announced.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.