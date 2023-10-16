Nigerian billionaire pledges N2bn for 150-yr-old Zaria Mosque reconstruction

[The iconic Zaria Central Mosque, standing since last 150 years in Zazzau Emirates Council in Kaduna State had collapse in August this year.]
Abuja: Nigerian billionaire and Founder-Chairman ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Saturday October 14, 2023 announced to donate N2 billion towards the reconstruction of the Zaria Central Mosque.
The iconic Zaria Central Mosque, standing since last 150 years in Zazzau Emirates Council in Kaduna State had collapsed in August this year.
As many as 8 worshippers had died and several others were injured when the part of the mosque got razed to groun during Friday prayers.
Abdul Samad Rabiu, who is also the Chairman of BUA Group, made the pledge at a fundraising event in Abuja this Saturday.
The event was attended by former Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, besides others.
“Giving back to society, helping and supporting communities (and people), intervening in areas that bring a positive impact to communities and those in need are very, very close to my heart", Rabiu said emphasising his commitment to giving back to society and helping those in need.
"This is what I want to continue doing and devoting my time to in the coming years,” news portal okay.ng quoted Rabiu, one of Africa’s notable philanthropists, as saying.
Rabiu also called on others to join him in supporting the reconstruction of the mosque.
“I, therefore, implore each and every one of you to join me in supporting this worthy cause by donating to the reconstitution of the Zaria Central Mosque,” he said.
“Let us come together as a united front, bridging the gap that divides us and fostering unity and progress in our beloved nation. In supporting this effort, we are not only preserving something of historical significance but also investing in the Education and Empowerment of people in the Zazzau Emirate and other parts of Nigeria.
“We are building a foundation for a better and brighter future. Therefore, on behalf of myself, my family, and my foundation ASR Africa would like to make a contribution toward the reconstruction of this very important and significant project of 2 billion naira.”
Rabiu is one of Africa’s notable philanthropists. In 2021, he established ASR Africa - Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, a non-profit aiming for sustainable solutions to developmental challenges in Africa’s healthcare, education, and social sectors.
Since its inception in 2021, ASR Africa has committed $100 million to its initiatives, marking its intent to be a significant philanthropic presence in the region.
