BPSC TRE Result Announced – Direct Link to Check

BPSC TRE Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission Tuesday October 17, 2023 declared the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) Result 2023 on its official website.
Candidates who had appeared in the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Competitive Examination 2023 held for six subjects of Classes 11th and 12th can check and download their results through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates can note that the BPSC has declared the TRE 2023 results subject wise and separate links have been provided to check the results.
BPSC had conducted the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) from August 24 to August 26, 2023 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 03: 30 PM to 05:30 PM across the state at various exam centres.
The exam was conducted for six languages – Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Bengali and Maithili to fill a total of 170,461 vacancies of language teachers.
1. Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the link marked as "Results: School Teacher Competitive Examination – Class 11-12, Subject-Hindi" for Hindi language. Click on the given link if you wish to check the result of other languages.
3. A file in PDF format will open on the screen.
4. Download the PDF and check the names of the shortlisted candidates.
5. Take a printout of the BPSC TRE Result PDF for further use.
Ahead of announcing the BPSC TRE Result, the Commission had released the Final Answer Key on October 15, 2023 for all languages.
Along with the result, the BPSC has also published on its website, TRE Merit List. The merit list is separate for all six languages with the names of candidates who secured the top ranks.
The Commission has also published district wise allotment list.
