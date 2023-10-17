Israel arrests Palestinian Singer for posting 'There's No Greater Conqueror Than Allah'

Occupied Jerusalem: The Zionist Regime in Israel Monday October 16, 2023 arrested Dalal Abu Amneh, a popular Palestinian Singer and Producer, who is also a Neuroscientist, for a social media post.
The Israeli police arrested Dalal Abu Amneh, the Palestinian Neuroscientist, Singer and Producer, was arrested from her home in Nazareth after posting on social media "لا غالب إلى الله (La Gahlib Illa Allah)”, the Arab 48 outlet quoted her lawyer as saying.
The Arabic quote “لا غالب إلى الله” translates to “There's no greater conqueror than Allah” or “There is no one who can prevail before God”.
In the same post, Dalal Abu Amneh, had prayed to Allah asking for His mercy. She wrote "يا رب فرجك و رحمتك" (Ya Rabb Farjik w Rahmatak) in Arabic that translates "O Allah, Your Relief and Mercy".
Dalal Abu Amneh will be produced before a judge today on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, her lawyer, Abeer Bakr, said that Israeli police continued to question Abu Amneh, who has been receiving threats from Israelis in the past week.
Talking to Arabs 48 after the Palestinian singer's arrest, Abeer Bakr said that Israeli Police Officers arrived at Dalal Abu Amna's house to arrest her, at a time when she was “filing complaints over incitement and violence against her by settlers.
Dalal Abu Amneh is one of many Palestinian figures and Influencer with Israeli citizenship who have been arrested and questioned for being against the war in Gaza, "harming IDF morale", and posting about charities.
A Research Doctor in Brain Sciences and Neurophysiology from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, who goes by her full name Dalal Ghazi Muhammad Abu Amneh, had back in 2022 declined an invitation to perform at the Dubai Expo due to the UAE's normalization of relations with Israel.
Dalal Abu Amneh's arrest by the Israeli forces came amidst their ongoing conflicts with the Palestinian resistance groups following Hamas' Operation al Aqsa flood launched on October 07, 2023 that killed more than 1,400 people and at least 3,500 others injured in Israel
While retreating from the occupied territories, Hamas militants also took away at least 199 people as hostages. The Resistance Group now demands exchange of these hostages with the Palestinians prisoned in Israeli jails.
Responding to the Flood Al Aqsa Operation, the Zionist Regime in the occupied territories ordered air-strikes on Gaza, killing at least 2,808 people and injuring close to 11,000 others as on Monday October 16, 2023.
The far-right Zionist regime in Tel Aviv also ordered complete siege of Gaza Strip, cutting water, food, medicines and electricity supply.
The situation there is now in alarming stage with the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning “Gaza Strip is 24 hours from catastrophe”.
The United Nations (UN) has called the Zionist siege of Gaza illegal. A number of countries, including China and Egypt, have slammed Israel saying its response to Hamas attacks has gone “beyond right to self-defence”.
