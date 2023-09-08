DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy 2023 Round 3 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Round 3 Allotment 2023: DTE Maharashtra has published on its official website phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today Friday September 08, 2023 CAP Round 3 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2023-24.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published PHD23 Final Merit List 2023 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on Ausgut 08, 2023. It then on August 18, 2023 published PHD 23 Round 1 Allotment result.
DTE Maharashtra started Round 2 Counselling with publication of Vacant Seat Details on August 23, 2023 based on which it asked candidates to submit options till Aug 27, 2023. It then published PHD 2023 Round 2 Allotment result on August 30, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra started Round 3 Counselling with publication of Vacant Seat Details on September 03, 2023 based on which it asked candidates to submit options from September 04 to 06, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD23 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 3 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
DTE Maharashtra will now release today Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Round 3 Allotment based on the options submitted before September 06, 2023.
Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 3, they will be required to confirm their admission from September 09 to 12, 2023.
• Display of PHD23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 08, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: August 18, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 30, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round III: September 08, 2023
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 2: September 09 to 12, 2023
• Cut-off Date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2023-24: September 20, 2023
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD23 admission process, and also confirmed the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Candidates should note that online registration for admission in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT 2023) and Surface Coating (SCT) has also started from June 12, 2023.
