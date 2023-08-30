DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy 2023 Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Round 2 Allotment 2023: DTE Maharashtra has published on its official website phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 30, 2023 CAP Round 2 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2023-24.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published PHD23 Final Merit List 2023 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on Ausgut 08, 2023. It then on August 18, 2023 published PHD 23 Round 1 Allotment result and the last date to confirm admission by August 22, 2023.
The DTE Maharashtra started with Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Second Round Counselling 2023 by publishing vacant seats details on August 23, 2023. It then asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences for 2nd Round from August 24 to 27, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD23 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 2 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that the seats have been allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit till August 27, 2023.
Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 1, they will be required to confirm their admission from August 31 to September 02, 2023.
Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in CAP Round 3 which will start on September 03, 2023 by releasing seat matrix (vacant seats for Round 3).
• Display of PHD23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 08, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: August 18, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 23, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 30, 2023
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 2: August 31 to September 02, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 03, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round III: September 08, 2023
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD23 admission process, and also confirmed the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Candidates should note that online registration for admission in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT 2023) and Surface Coating (SCT) has also started from June 12, 2023.
