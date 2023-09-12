Applications invited for Google Winter Internship 2024, Last date Oct 1

Bengaluru: Software major Google has invited applications from aspiring students for the "Google Winter Internship 2024" to hire bright minds to join its team and work as intern.
Google Winter Internship 2024 is available for students in their final year of Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Dual-Degree programmes in Computer Science or related fields.
As a software engineering Intern at Google, you will be exposed to the company's core products and services, tackling challenges that power Google's technological prowess.
This role offers a chance to contribute to essential functions of Google's engineering operations. As an Intern, your duty is likely to include enhancing search quality, developing computing platforms and networking technologies, automating video indexing, or optimizing complex auction systems.
As Google Intern, you will also have a chance to research, conceptualise, and develop software applications to improve the company's existing product offerings.
Google has invited online applications from the final year students for the internship which will have a duration of 22-24 weeks and is likely to start in the month of January 2024.
Applications are possible only in online mode through the link given on the website. The last date of application is October 1, 2023.
Selected applicants will be required to re-locate to Bengaluru or Hyderabad. The salary or stipend as per employment website Indeed is INR 83,947/-per month.
Before proceeding to apply get ready with your updated resume and CV in PDF, and follow the steps given below.
1. Go to the Google official website for Internship application: "careers.google.com"
2. Within the ‘Resume’ section, attach your CV or resume. Ensure it includes your coding language proficiency.
3. In the ‘Higher education’ section, fill out the fields and select 'Now attending' under 'Degree status.' Then, upload your current or recent unofficial or official English transcript.
During the application process for Software Engineering Intern
you will also be asked to choose your preferred working location - Bangalore or Hyderabad.
• Currently enrolled in an Associate, Bachelor’s, or Master’s Degree programme with focus on software development or a related technical field.
• Experience in software development
• Coding skill in one or more languages (e.g., C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python)
• Must be familiar with data structures or algorithms.
• Should have exposure to web application development, Unix/Linux environments, mobile application development, distributed and parallel systems, machine learning, information retrieval, natural language processing, networking, developing large software systems, or security software development.
• Should be fluent in English.
