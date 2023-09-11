On-board his armoured train, Kim Jong-un heads to Russia: Report

[Kim Jong-un's armoured train. (File photo: Associated Press)]
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on-board his bullet-proof and armoured train is heading towards Vladivostok where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, multiple media reports have claimed.
Kim Jong-un is out of North Korea for an international tour for the first time in four years. His earlier foreign trip was in 2019 that too was to Russia.
The armoured train that Kim Jong-un uses for foreign visits appears to have departed Pyongyang, South Korean broadcaster YTN reported citing a government official.
According to South Korean media, Putting has already reached Vladivostok, and the security at the city’s railway station has been tightened.
Following the media report, Kremlin confirmed that Kim Jong-un is set to pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement released Monday, the Kremlin confirmed the meeting between the two leaders but did not specify the date and time, instead saying the meeting will be held “in the near future”.
Reports however claimed that the meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place as early as Tuesday local time.
Kim Jong-un’s train is rumoured to include at least 20 bulletproof cars, making it heavier than average trains and unable to go beyond 59 km/h (37mph). His journey to Vladivostok is expected to take an entire day, according to BBC.
The train is mysterious and dark green, with yellow piping and tinted windows to hide the identities of those on board, The Mirror reported.
The agenda of the meeting is unclear. But, the western media said the meeting is being held to discuss the arm supply to Russia to back-up its war against Ukraine.
Commenting on the upcoming visit, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Kim will hold talks with Russian and North Korean delegations present, and if necessary, in a one-on-one format, according to Russia Today.
The meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders comes after the White House said it had new information that arms negotiations between the two countries were "actively advancing."
