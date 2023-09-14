Application starts for Chevening Scholarship 2024; Deadline Nov 7

Chevening Scholarship 2024: The UK government has invited applications for its Chevening Scholarship Programme for 2024-25 to enrol for a one-year Master's Degree in British universities.
The Chevening scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a Master's Degree at any UK university -- covering nearly 12,000 courses from in than 150 universities.
Chevening Scholarship is a fully funded Masters Scholarship for international students and covers university tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, an economy class return air-fare to United Kingdom along with additional grants and allowances to cover essential expenditure.
Online application for Chevening Scholarship 2024 started on September 12, 2023. The last date of application is November 07, 2023.
• The applicants for Chevening Scholarships must have a minimum work experience of two years and a strong academic background.
• The candidates applying for Chevening Scholarship must have completed all components of an Undergraduate (UG) Degree that so as to get entry into a Postgraduate (PG) programme at a UK university.
• The candidates seeking Chevening Scholarship must have applied to three different eligible UK university courses and have received unconditional offer from one of these choices by July this year.
1. Go to Chevening Scholarship application website: www.chevening.org/apply
2. Choose your country from here, then choose Chevening Scholarship.
3. Create an account.
4. Fill your profile with your personal information, save the data and validate your profile, then start your application.
5. Complete the quiz to assure your eligibility for the Scholarship.
6. Fill the application with the required data and prepare the following documents:
7. Completed education documents along with English language qualification.
8. Conditional offers for proposed courses of study (up to three).
9. Unconditional offers for proposed courses of study (up to three) (You must upload at least one unconditional offer by July).
10. References (If you are invited to interview you will be invited to upload two references).
11.Passport / ID document.
12. Submit the application.
India is home to the largest Chevening programme in the world. Chevening has been running the scholarship and fellowship programme in India since 1983. It has so far offered scholarships to more than 3,300 scholars and fellows from across India.
Ministers and BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Anupriya Patel and Devusinh Chauhan are among the Chevening alumni in India.
