Parliament Special Session: UCC, India Name Change, One Election Not in Agenda

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat Wednesday released the agenda of the Special Session of the Parliament putting to rest all the speculations made since last two weeks.
The Centre had on August 31, 2023 announced that 5-day Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18, 2023. The government however had not made public its agenda.
In the absence of the official agenda, it was speculated that the government might bring in legislations relating to Uniform Civil Code (UCC), One Nation, One Election, changing the name of the country from India to Bharat etc.
Moreover, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, listing 9 points concerning common men, and requested him to allocate time for discussion in the Special Session of Parliament.
The official agenda released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat today however neither lists any of the above speculative points nor any of the 9 points raised by Sonia Gandhi.
“Members are informed that on 18th September, 2023, besides other formal business like laying of papers etc., a discussion will be held on the subject “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, the official agenda released by the Lok Sabha said.
Furthermore, giving details of the legislative business of the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the agenda listed 04 Bills that the government intends to pass during the Special Session.
Among them 02 Bills - The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 have already been passed by the Rajya Sabha.
The other 02 Bills are The Post Office Bill 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023. Both these Bills were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 10 August, 2023 but not passed.
Earlier in the day today, the government had said it will hold an all-party meeting Monday - a day before the start of the Special Session of Parliament.
"Ahead of the Parliament Session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM", Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, wrote on social media platform X.
The government had earlier announced that the first session in the new Parliament's building will be held on September 19, 2023.
