Russia fighting to defend its security, says Kim Jong Un with Putin seated next to him

Vostochny Spaceport (Amur Oblast): President of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Wednesday commenting on the Ukraine war said Russia is fighting “to defend its national sovereignty and protect its security”.
"Russia is now fighting to defend its national sovereignty and protect its security. We have always supported and continue to support all decisions of President Putin and the Russian government”, Kim Jong Un said as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East region Amur Oblast Wednesday.
The two leaders discussed on a wide ranging topics concerning the two countries and the current happenings in the world, according to media reports.
“I hope we will always be together in the fight against imperialism”, Kim Jong Un said extending his support to Russia at the modern spaceport.
Upon meeting Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport, Kim Jong Un signed the book of honored guests of the cosmodrome.
"The glory of Russia as the first country of space explorers will never fade away", he wrote in Korean.
North Korean President Kim Jong Un signed the book of honored guests of the cosmodrome
Kim Jong Un and Putin were earlier reported to meet in Vladivostok on Tuesday where preparations were also seen at its railway station to welcome the North Korean leader who was on-board his famous armoured train touted by the West as “Pleasure Train”.
Kim and Putin however met on Wednesday September 13, 2023 at Vostochny spaceport in Amur Oblast.
The two leaders held two rounds of bilateral talks, including one involving North Korean and Russian delegations and another face-to-face meeting between Putin and Kim, according to Russia Today.
The North Korean leader reportedly stressed the importance of the “traditional and strategic DPRK-Russia friendship,” saying it “powerfully encouraged the just struggle for accomplishing the cause of independence against imperialism", according to KCNA.
DPRK - Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is how North Korea likes to call it officially.
At the end of the reception hosted by Russia’s Putin in his honour, Kim Jong-un invited his host to travel to the DPRK, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported, claiming that the offer was accepted.
However, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov no concrete plans had yet been made for Putin’s visit to North Korea.
“No, not planned yet. There are no such plans yet. But I repeat once again that this is our neighbour, it is in our interests to develop those relations that correspond to our interests,” he told reporters.
Coming at the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, Kim Jong-un is visiting Russia for the second time. He earlier visited the country in 2019.
The meeting between North Korea and Russia is being closely monitored by the United States and its allies, who are concerned about a potential agreement on trade arms and defence technology.
US and South Korean officials had earlier expressed concerns about Kim Jong-Un discussing weapons and ammunition supply to Russia, which they believe has exhausted vast stocks in Ukraine.
Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.
