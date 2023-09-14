Microsoft makes Search on Taskbar, Nearby Sharing easier in Windows 11

San Francisco: Microsoft has made “Search on Taskbar” and “Nearby Sharing” easier in Windows 11 also rolling-out some other changes and improvements in the latest update for the operating system.
Rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23545 to the Dev Channel Wednesday Microsoft said it was trying out some different experiences when a user clicks on the search highlight gleam in the search box.
“Instead of providing a hover experience that opens the search box on the taskbar, we are trying out some different experiences when you click on the search highlight gleam in the search box instead”, Microsoft said.
“In some cases, clicking on the gleam will take you to a Bing.com page for the search highlight. A tooltip will always be shown for the search highlight gleam when hovering over the search box”, it added.
Also in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23545, Microsoft has made easier Nearby Share, allowing users to quickly give devices more friendly names.
"We’re beginning to roll out the ability to quickly give your device a more friendly name to identify sharing to and from with nearby share”, Microsoft said.
The new feature is available under Settings > System > Nearby sharing.
In the latest build release, Microsoft has also rolled out an option to see Microsoft Teams (work or school) contacts in Windows Share and send them files directly from the Share pane when using an Azure Active Directory account.
Also part of the latest builds release are some important fixes notably fixing an issue causing explorer.exe to crash when closing File Explorer, the issue where when switching between dark and light mode (or a contrast theme) File Explorer’s address bar, command bar, and context menu could get stuck in the wrong colors, making it difficult to see, and other fixes for File Explorer.
Microsoft in the latest update has also released fixes for some known issues in Taskbar, Search on Taskbar, Settings and the issue causing Unicode Emoji 15 support.
