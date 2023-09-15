Hunter might not go to jail, but his father Joe Biden will likely pay a price

[Hunter Biden with father Joe Biden and stepmother Jill at Biden’s 2021 inauguration. (Twitter Image)]
Washington: Hunter Biden, who Thursday became first-ever son of a president in office to be criminally charged might not go to jail, but his father and US President, Joe Biden, will likely have to pay a political price.
The charges, which involve three criminal counts related to gun possession, were filed in the US District Court in Delaware after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.
Hunter Biden, who has been open about his substance abuse struggles, is charged in two of the counts with lying about his illegal drug use in connection with his purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver. The third count charges him with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful drug user.
The two most serious counts carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison and $250,000 fines. Actual penalties are often much lower than the statutory maximums.
Legal experts however are of the opinion that Junior Biden may not go to jail.
"In my opinion, Hunter Biden's not going to jail. This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement," said Randy Zelin, Professor of Law at Cornell Law School, according to BBC.
He said that Hunter's alleged crimes were "purely driven by drug addiction and the law distinguishes between those who know what they are doing, and those who make decisions under the influence of drugs."
Explaining legalities further, Professor Zelin also added:
"The Second Amendment, which dictates the right of the American people to keep and bear arms."
Hunter Biden might not land in prison as legal experts believe, but the younger Biden's legal woes may weigh heavily on his father's re-election bid next year.
And on the expected line, former president Donald Trump aimed at Joe Biden and fired a fresh salvo amid the indictment of Hunter Biden, calling him "crooked".
"This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden. One down, Eleven to go!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump and Biden both are locked in a relentless fight to win the battle for the White House in 2024.
Incidentally, Donal Trump too is fighting a number of cases filed against him including at least four criminal indictments. Trump is also the first President in the 244-year history of the United States to have been impeached twice.
Despite all this, Trump is bidding for re-election, repeatedly terming charges against him politically motivated and “witch-hunt”.
“The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country. They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Truth Social is an alt-tech social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group, an American Media and Technology company founded in October 2021 by Donald Trump months after his Twitter account was suspended for violating the company rules.
Dragging Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, before Hunter’s indictment announced the impeachment inquiry on President Biden alleging there were “serious and credible allegations” into the family business of the President.
The move however was cancelled as a political stunt with the White House calling it an "inquiry based on lies".
President Joe Biden has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to transparency in the administration, but his son’s indictment can tarnish his image and perception among American voters in the upcoming election, political analysts said.
Like his political opponents, Hunter’s indictment has come handy for Joe Biden’s own party, especially the Democrats who are not happy that Biden is running for the White House again in 2024. Hunter seems like just another reason for them to press for the 80-year-old president to step aside for the next generation.
All this means that the outcome of Hunter Biden's case will play a significant part in what promises to be a turbulent election year.
