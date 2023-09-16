Civic body permits Ganesh Idol installation on Hubli Idgah ground after protest

Hubballi (Karnataka): Dharwad-Hubballi City Corporation authorities in Karnataka's Hubballi district have allowed installation of Ganesh idol at Eid Gah Maidan and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Muslim prayer ground.
Dharwad-Hubballi City Corporation Commissioner, Ishwar Ullagaddi handed over the permission letter late Friday night to allow 3-day festivital on the Hubli Idgah Ground after oppositon BJP and Hindutva organisations staged protests.
The protesters who were led by BJP MLAs Arvind Bellad and Mahesh Tenginakayi sat on roads disrupting traffic blocked the roads and also burnt the effigy of CM Siddaramaiah. They were angry over the civic body for not handing over the permission letter even after the High Court order.
The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court had earlier on Friday dismissed a petition by the Anjuman-E-Islam seeking a stay on the resolution passed by the civi body in its general body meeting held on August 31, 2023.
The Anjuman Trust, which claims a 999-year lease over the 1-acre ground, stated in its petition that the Corporation’s resolution which has been forwarded to the state government for approval “is illegal, arbitrary and perverse.”
It claimed the permission granted was in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and the Places of Worship Act.
The leader of the opposition in the Dharwad-Hubballi City Corporation (HDMC), Suvarna Manikuntla, had also approached the High Court against the resolution on the grounds that three resolutions were allegedly added to the additional list of resolutions without the knowledge of the opposition.
