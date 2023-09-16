German Footballer Robert Bauer Playing for Saudi FC Reverts to Islam

[Robert Bauer at Jamiat al-Dawah wa'l-Irshad (Call and Guidance) centre.]
Riyadh: German footballer Robert Bauer currently playing for Saudi Football Club has embraced Islam.
Robert Bauer announced his conversion to Islam through a post on Instagram.
To break the news that he is now a Muslim, Robert Bauer also shared photographs where he is seen Salah, daily prayers.
“This is me, praying with my father in law, Nassir and my son, Issa”, he captioned the image that shows him praying on a prayer mat.
In the same post, Robert Bauer thanked his wife and her in-laws who helped him to understand Islam and encouraged him “on this journey”.
“For all the people who were messaging me today, I came to Islam through my wife and her family. It’s been many years and I’m thankful for you all to help me and encourage me on my journey (sic)”, he wrote on the social media platform on September 14, 2023.
In another post, Robert Bauer however revealed that he had reverted to Islam soon after marrying her wife who was a Muslim born to a Tanzanian father and Turkish Iranian mother. Robert Bauer had met her Muslim wife in Dubai.
Robert Bauer, who was born in Germany to Christian Kazakhstani parents in 1994. He is currently playing for Saudi Football Club Al-Tai and landed in the Kingdom about a year ago. It was here, he said, he felt the warmth of Islam.
“I said my Shahada many years ago when we got married but didn't really know much about it. Over the years I learnt more and more but now, after coming to Saudi I feel the warmth of Islam and wanted to say my Shahada again, read the Quran and learn and practice (sic)”, he wrote.
The 28-year-old footballer made his Bundesliga 2 debut on October 31, 2014 against Fortuna Dusseldorf, replacing Alfredo Morales. The match against Dramstadt 98 on November 22, 2015, saw Bauer score his first goal in the Bundesliga.
He moved to Wender Bremen in August 2016 and was loaned to FC Nurnberg two years later. He went on to sign a long-term contract with a Russian club called FC Arsenal Tula and moved his base to Sint-Truiden, Belgium in September 2021.
Bauer represented Germany at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and was part of the squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics, which saw Germany win the silver medal. He moved to Saudi Arabia a year ago following a deal with Saudi FC Al-Tai.
