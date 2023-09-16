On this day in 1857, Maulvi Muhammad Baqir was shot dead by Major Hudson

Maulvi Muhammad Baqir was Editor, Founder and Owner of "Delhi Urdu Akhbar". He was shot dead on September 16, 1857 for writing articles in Nationalist tone. Maulvi Muhammad Baqir was the first journalist to lay his life during the Independence Movement of India and the Freedom Struggle of India.
Maulvi Baqir, his name sometimes also spelled as Maulvi Maqar, started the first Urdu newspaper of Delhi, Delhi Urdu Akhbar, in 1835 - a year after the British government amended the "Press Act" and allowed publications.
"Delhi Urdu Akhbar" survived for nearly 21 years, proving to be a milestone in the field of Urdu Journalism. With the help of this newspaper, Maulvi Muhammad Baqar played key role in highlighting social issues as well as bringing political awakening in public and uniting them against foreign rulers.
When the Indian revolutionaries started the first war of national independence in 1857, he dedicated his newspaper to the national cause. Soon after the revolt or mutiny broke out in Meerut on May 10, 1857, Baqir gave his newspaper a new name "Akhbar uz Zafar" (Paper of Zafar) to pay tribute to Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar who was leading the mutinying sepoys and the revolt against the British.
A staunch supporter of Hindu Muslim unity, Journalist Maulvi Baqir on June 04, 1857, printed articles in his newspaper appealing to both the communities to unite and come together, "Don't miss this opportunity, if missed, no one will come to help, this is a good opportunity for you to get rid of British rule".
Mohammad Baqir was used to publish his newspaper on Sundays, instead of Saturdays as a mark of his own rebellion and protest against the British, who observed Sabbath - a day of religious observance and abstinence from work, kept by Jewish people from Friday evening to Saturday evening, and by most Christians on Sunday.
Baqir was among the first to be arrested when the British Army entered Delhi on September 14, 1857. Two days later, on September 16, he was produced before Major William S.R. Hudson who ordered to shoot him dead without trial. Major Hudson shot dead Maulvi Baqir on the same day, making him the first Indian Journalist to lay his life for the country.
It is said Maulvi Baqir was tied to the mouth of a cannon which is then fired by Major William Hudson. Some historians however have disputed this claim. Nonetheless his contributions and sacrifice were later immortalised in Russian artist Vasily Vereshchagin ‘Suppression of the Indian Revolt by the English’ painting portraying the woes of freedom fighters and the brutal way Maluvi Baqar was claimed to have been executed.
