Helped by Siraj’s 6-wicket haul, India wins 8th Asia Cup title

[Image posted by Mohammed Siraj on social media site X.]
Colombo: Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled a terrific six-wicket spell helping India outplay Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Final of Asia Cup 2023 played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo Sunday September 17, 2023.
By today's win, India registered a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title.
With the help of Siraj's 6 for 21 in 7 overs, the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs after skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat.
Siraj picked his first 05 wickets in 16 balls which is also the joint fastest in One Day International Cricket history.
Hardik Pandya also bagged 3 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah claimed 1 as Sri Lanka registered their 2nd lowest total in One Day Internationals Cricket (ODIs), lasting only 92 balls.
Chasing a meagre 51 run target, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan comfortably took India home in 6.1 overs.
Mohammed Siraj later said it was an honour to perform like this while playing for the country.
"There’s no bigger honour than wearing the India blue and performances like today motivate me to keep working harder", he wrote on social media platform X.
"Glad to see the hours of practice and hard work showing results but there is still a long way to go for me", he added.
"I aim to continue the work and make our country proud! Thank you for all your love and support", he wrote.
Sri Lanka bowled out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs.
Batting: Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13) are highest run getters.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj (7 overs, 6 wickets, 21 runs) Hardik Pandya (2.2 overs, 3 wickets, 3 runs)
India scored 51/0 in 6.1 overs
Shubman Gill (27) and Ishan Kishan (23) - both unbeaten.
