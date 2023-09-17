Kerala vlogger booked for sexual assault on Saudi woman

Kochi: A vlogger from Kerala has been charged with trying to abuse a woman from Saudi Arabia under the pretext of an interview, police said.
A case was filed against Shakir Subhan alias 'Mallu Traveller' by Ernakulam Central Police on Friday over the alleged September 13 incident at a hotel in Kochi, it said.
The Saudi woman in her complaint said, the accused allegedly tried to outrage her modesty.
A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Suban, who has over 2.71 million followers on YouTube. An investigation is on, they added.
However, Shakeer Subhan, in a video posted on YouTube, denied the charges levelled against him.
In the video, he claimed that the woman and her partner visited him at a hotel and requested financial support.
