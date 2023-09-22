ChatGPT Generated Crypto Token Rakes $12.9 Million in One Day

Mumbai: We heard popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is students’ darling. Not anymore. For, the Crypto Market since last two days is shaken up by ChatGPT generated token, “AstroPepeX”, making the latest technology new favorite of the digital currency traders.
An anonymous Ethereum developer, who operates under the pseudonym CroissantEth, about a month wanted to test the capabilities and power of ChatGPT.
“What if ChatGPT could deploy its own token? Surely, this shouldn't be possible, right?” CroissantEth thought in his mind.
“What if ChatGPT could deploy its own token? Surely, this shouldn't be possible, right?” CroissantEth thought in his mind.
But he was wrong. Soon after CroissantEth asked ChatGPT to create an ERC20 token using Open Zeppelin standards the result was the birth of AstroPepeX (APX) that's rapidly making waves in the crypto sphere.
Writing on social media platform X, CroissantEth explained how he combined OpenAI’s ChatGPT API with his own script to allow the chatbot to create real, digital coins automatically.
“ChatGPT cannot “directly” deploy a token on Ethereum. However, using OpenAl's API, this can be circumvented. The OpenAl API allows devs to integrate ChatGPT into their own custom built applications which themselves can be connected to the Ethereum network (sic)”, the developer wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter.
“Suddenly, my project had direction. Leveraging OpenAl's API, I can create a script that prompts and directs ChatGPT to create a token. This script will be connected to Ethereum via hardhat, and facilitate the deployment of said token in an automated process”, he explained.
“ChatGPT cannot “directly” deploy a token on Ethereum. However, using OpenAl's API, this can be circumvented. The OpenAl API allows devs to integrate ChatGPT into their own custom built applications which themselves can be connected to the Ethereum network (sic)”, the developer wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter.
“Suddenly, my project had direction. Leveraging OpenAl's API, I can create a script that prompts and directs ChatGPT to create a token. This script will be connected to Ethereum via hardhat, and facilitate the deployment of said token in an automated process”, he explained.
Since its inception on September 20, 2023, AstroPepeX or APX, the memecoin which is available for trading on Uniswap, has witnessed a dramatic rise. Etherscan data reveals that over 2,300 individuals have acquired APX, and more than 17,700 transactions amounting over $12.9 dollars have taken place in the past 24 hours.
This is not the first instance of AI-generated cryptocurrencies. About four months ago, Rhett Mankind, a crypto artist, had used GPT-4 to develop and launch "Turbo," a cryptocurrency, within a week.
Inspired by Mankind's approach, CroissantEth now aimed to reduce human intervention further in the token creation process and plans to release a user interface for their code, making it accessible to non-technical individuals looking to launch tokens on Ethereum with ChatGPT's assistance.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.