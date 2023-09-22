In World's First, Dubai Plans Underwater Floating Mosque

[Though unique in its design, the mosque will have a capacity of just 50-75 worshippers. (Photo: Khaleej Times)]
Dubai: In a first of its kind in the world, Dubai has announced plans to build an underwater floating mosque.
To be built at a cost of Dh55-million, the world's only mosque of its kind will feature three floors, with an underwater deck to be used as the praying area, according to Khaleej Times.
One half of this unique mosque complex with its sitting areas and a coffee shop will be above the water while the other is submerged below, the leading English daily reported based on its concept images.
Though unique in its design, the mosque will have a capacity of just 50-75 worshippers to experience offering their prayers underwater.
This submerged level will also have ablution facilities and washrooms.
The underwater mosque project is part of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department's Religious Tourism Programme.
"The construction of the mosque will begin soon", Ahmed Al Mansoori of the IACAD, said during a press briefing.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has not yet disclosed the exact location of the mosque.
“It will be very close to the shore. Worshippers will be able to walk through a bridge connected to the mainland,” said Al Mansoor.
Al Mansoor said that the mosque would be open to people of every religion, but visitors will be required to dress modestly.
"Visitors to the floating mosque to dress modestly and should adhere to Islamic tradition and customs," said Al Mansoor.
