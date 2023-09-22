Saudi Arabia cautions against leaving Kashmir issue unresolved

New York: Saudi Arabia has warned against leaving Jammu and Kashmir issue unresolved simultaneously extended its support for the Muslims facing turmoil and conflict because of their faith.
The Kingdom also reiterated its unwavering commitment to standing alongside Muslim communities in safeguarding their Islamic identity and upholding their dignity.
“It represents a critical challenge to the security and stability of the region”, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said highlighting the significance of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, according to Saudi Gazette.
Prince Faisal was speaking at the meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) Wednesday September 20, 2023.
Cautioning against leaving Jammu and Kashmir issue unresolved, the Saudi Foreign Minister warned, “Doing so could contribute to regional instability.”
During his address, Prince Faisal also underscored the Kingdom's continuous efforts to mediate between conflicting parties with the aim of de-escalation and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution in line with relevant international resolutions.
“These diplomatic endeavors stem from Saudi Arabia's enduring commitment to supporting Islamic communities”, he said.
On Thursday September 21, while addressing the meeting of the foreign ministers of OIC member states, Prince Faisal highlighted the Palestinian issue and the pursuit of a comprehensive solution, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Prince Faisal also chaired the Arab side of a high-level foreign ministerial informal interactive dialogue session between the Arab Summit Troika and the UN Security Council.
During the session, the Saudi foreign minister said the international community faces many common challenges that require collective action, but no progress will be achieved without a safe and stable regional and international environment that enables countries to work together, according to Arab News.
