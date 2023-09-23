DUSU Election Result 2023: In Repeat Show, ABVP Wins 03 of Top 04 Key Posts

New Delhi: Repeating its performance of 2018 and 2019, RSS and BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Saturday won 03 of the 04 key posts in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2023.
Like in previous elections, Congress’s National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged only one seat.
DUSU elections, said to be world's largest election for a students' union, were last held in 2019. DUSU polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.
About 42% students participated in the voting for the DUSU Elections 2023 that was held on Friday September 22, 2023 – a small improvement as compared to the last time when the polling percentage was 39.9%.
Counting of votes was held today i.e. Saturday September 23, 2023 whereas the result was announced a short while ago.
The ABVP won top three key posts – President, Gen Secretary and Joint Secretary whereas NSUI won the election held for the post of Vice President.
According to the final result announced today, Tushar Dedha of the ABVP won the President's post.
Abhi Dahiya of the NSUI won the Vice President post. Aprajita and Sachin Basla - both from ABVP, respectively won the elections held for the posts of Secretary and Joint Secretary.
President - Tushar Dhedha of ABVP: 23,460 Votes
Vice President - Abhi Dhiya of NSUI: 22,331 votes
Secretary - Aprajita of ABVP: 24,534 votes
Joint Secretary - Sachin Baisla of ABVP: 24,955 votes
A total of 24 candidates were in the fray for the four DUSU posts - President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.
