Microsoft unpacks 4 new Surface laptops ahead of Windows Copilot launch

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft Thursday unpacked four new Surface laptops, about a week ahead of officially launching the much talked about Windows Copilot.
The new AI powered tool, dubbed Windows Copilot, is compatible with Microsoft 365 software package, Bing, Edge, and other web and productivity products from the business. It is likely to be launched on September 26, 2023.
The four new Surface devices Microsoft launch Thursday included - Surface Laptop Studio 2 for Business, Surface Laptop Go 3 for Business, Surface Go 4 for Business and Surface Hub 3 - the premium meeting experience for hybrid teams.
“Our new Surface devices have been built for the needs and wants of end-users to be more productive, creative and collaborative while supporting the needs of IT professionals to deploy, manage and support these devices at scale through the lifecycle”, Microsoft said.
“With these new products, we not only bring new innovation and technology but are delivering on some of the most requested commercial features with more performance, improved security, manageability and repairability”, it said.
“Each product brings unique value and features to meet the many needs of businesses, across industries and functions. Whether you are optimizing for frontline workers needing mobility and versatility, or developers and creators with graphic intensive needs, we have developed these products to ensure we deliver the value you need across your workforce”, Microsoft said.
About Surface Laptop Studio 2, Microsoft says the new laptop delivers over twice the power of the original Surface Laptop Studio with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform and NVIDIA GPU options to accelerate professional and creative workflows.
Unpacking Surface Laptop Go 3, the tech giant said it delivers an 88% performance boost compared with the original Surface Laptop Go.
Regarding Surface Go 4, the company said this latest Surface device is one of the few Windows 11 PCs that qualifies for Microsoft 365 for frontline, it can be a powerful gateway to a Windows 365 Cloud PC, and with integrated NFC can be accessed securely and easily with a compatible NFC security key, like a YubiKey.
"Each product brings unique value and experience to customers, but across all business environments security, manageability, repairability and support are critical to bring peace of mind to IT professionals", Microsoft said.
