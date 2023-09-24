Complaint in United Nations against French ban on Hijab

[Representative image/X]
New York: A Muslim student in France, who was banned from entering her school for wearing Kimono, a Japanese garment, has lodged a complaint with the United Nations alleging “discrimination” based on her religious belief.
In August this year, France banned children from wearing the Abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by Muslim women, in state-run schools.
The decision was made days ahead of the back-to-school season, and when the students returned many of them were turned away merely because they were wearing Hijab and Abaya.
Meanwhile on September 05, 2023, a 15-year-old girl living in the French City of Lyon reached her school wearing jeans, T-shirt and an open Kimono. Kimono is a common and popular traditional Japanese garment. The school however did not allow her to enter the school premises.
On behalf of the girl student, Human rights lawyer Nabil Boudi has sent a complaint to Ashwini K.P, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, over “discrimination the girl student faced on the grounds of her religious affiliation", according to Anadolu Agency.
“This scenario illustrates the dangerous excesses that could legitimately be expected from the recent orders given by the education minister to his administration,” Nabil Boudi told Al Jazeera soon after the incident was reported.
The girl student had earlier also filed a complaint with the Lyon Public Prosecutor’s Office on the grounds that she was “discriminated against due to her religious affiliation”.
Criticising the Abaya ban introduced by French Education Minister, Gabriel Attal, the complainant said they think that the French government has not taken the necessary steps to prevent all kinds of discrimination against women.
Earlier this month, the Council of State upheld the government’s Abaya ban, declaring it legal.
The Court’s ruling came after Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action (ADM), filed an appeal on 31 August with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the ban on the Abaya, which he said, violated “several fundamental freedoms”.
The controversial move sparked widespread backlash against the French government, which has been criticised in recent years for targeting Muslims with statements and policies, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an “anti-separatism” law that imposes broad restrictions on the community.
