Insulting Dravidian icons cost BJP its alliance with AIADMK

[AIADMK workers outside the party headquarters in Chennai Monday.]
Chennai: The All India Anna DMK (AIADMK) Monday snapped all ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and also decided to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Saffron party of insulting the Dravidian icons.
The decision welcomed by the AIADMK party workers who burst crackers to celebrate was announced after a meeting of the party MPs, MLAs and district heads at the AIADMK Headquarters in Chennai.
AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusam said the MPs, MLAs, and office bearers of the party passed the resolution to break ties with the BJP and exit from the NDA was passed unanimously.
The AIADMK and the BJP had contested th 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 TN Assembly elections to retain power in Tamil Nadu they were ruling after winning the 2016 state elections.
Differences between the two alliance partners deepened after Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai made “derogatory” remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and former TN Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa.
BJP leader Annamalai's remarks sparked a controversy after he alleged that Annadurai insulted Hinduism at an event in Madurai in 1956.
He said Annadurai had to hide in Madurai after his remark and could only travel after he issued an apology.
AIADMK Secretary Munusam further said that the party will form new alliance for the upcoming elections.
The latest political development is a setback for the BJP as it comes just months before the 2024 General Elections. In the run-up to the polls the Saffron party is looking for new friends, especially in the country’s Southern states where it is weak.
