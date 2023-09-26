Aadhaar not reliable in Indian climate, says Moody's; Govt counters

New Delhi: Global rating major Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns over the reliability of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), popularly known as AADHAAR, in the hot and humid climate of India, pointing to consequent service denials caused by the system.
India has rejected the concerns raised by the rating agency.
"The unique ID system often results in “service denials”, and using biometric technologies in humid conditions is unreliable", Moody's said.
The rating agency raised concerns a year after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India pulled up the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for Aadhaar’s “deficient data management”.
"The system faces hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorisation and concerns about biometric reliability,” Moody’s said.
"The system faces hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorisation and concerns about biometric reliability,” Moody’s said.
“It often results in service denials, and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable,” it added.
The government rejected the global credit agency's claims saying the Aadhaar system is "the most trusted digital ID in the world".
"The report in question does not cite either primary or secondary data or research in support opinions presented in it. The investor service did not make any attempt to ascertain facts regarding the issues raised with regard to UIDAI. The sole reference cited in the report is in respect of the UIDAI, by referring to its website," the government said.
"The report in question does not cite either primary or secondary data or research in support opinions presented in it. The investor service did not make any attempt to ascertain facts regarding the issues raised with regard to UIDAI. The sole reference cited in the report is in respect of the UIDAI, by referring to its website," the government said.
In a point-by-point rebuttal, the government said the rating agency didn't cite either primary or secondary data or research to back its claims.
The government also pointed to other global bodies, like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, who have praised Aadhaar.
"Till date, no breach has been reported from the Aadhaar database", the government said rejecting Moody's security and privacy risks claims.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.