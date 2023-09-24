Kumaraswamy moans “lack of support from Muslims” as community leaders desert JD(S)

[HD Kumaraswamy meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi.]
Bengaluru: Despite building his political career and making strong his party due to the support of Muslims, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Sunday moaned about “not getting support from the community”.
Kumaraswamy was talking to Rashmi Belur of Deccan Herald after Janata Dal (S) decided to form alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) – the party known for its anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit and anti-Minorities politics.
In the aftermath of the JD(S)–BJP alliance, as many as five Muslim leaders of the party have resigned from JD(S).
Commenting on his party leaders’ resignation from JD(S), Kumaraswamy shamelessly ignoring the support Muslims had always extended to the party said “he did not get support from the Muslims despite protecting them”.
“… H D Deve Gowda gave 4% reservation to the community these leaders represent. Whenever there were incidents against them and the Congress was silent, it was me who stood by them. What did they give us in return? If I don’t grow strong, how can I protect their interests?”
“Despite protecting their community, there was no support from them”, he accused.
Kumaraswamy also rejected the reports that many JD(S) too are unhappy with the party’s decision to form alliance with the BJP and will soon desert the party.
“This is gossip created by Congress because of the uncertainty they are going through. They’re trying to snatch MLAs from both JD(S) and BJP for the last two months and have failed. None of our MLAs will quit the party”, Kumaraswamy, who has 19 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, said.
Meanwhile, Muslim leaders of the Janata Dal (S) expressed their displeasure over the decision of the party to join hands with the BJP - a “communal party”.
"Muslim leaders are upset. We're not happy because JD(S), being a secular party, has decided to join the BJP that created many communal issues when it was in power in the state," JD(S) State Vice-President and State Office Incharge, Syed Shafiullah, said.
Besides Syed Shafiullah, the Muslim leaders who have decided to quit Janata Dal(S) are Former Minister N.M. Nabi, Former New Delhi Representative Mohid Altaf, JD (S) Youth Wing President NM Noor and Former Minority Wing Chief Nasir Hussain Ustad.
