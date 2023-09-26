Applications invited for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has invited applications from the registered nurses from across the world to apply by submitting nomination of their work for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024.
The last date for receiving completed application forms for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 is November 15, 2023.
Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was launched in 2022 to recognise the contribution of nurses to humanity and the healthcare community.
The first edition of the Award was held in May 2022 in Dubai. Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya was the winner of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2022 and $250,000 prize money. More than 24,000 nurses from 184 countries had submitted the application for the first edition of the Award.
The second edition received over 52,000 registrations from 202 countries. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK, a leading nurse for monogenic diabetes, was declared the winner on May 12, 2023. She allocated a part of the $250,000 prize to support global genetic tests for monogenic diabetes patients in need.
1. Go to the official website: asterguardians.com
2.
Click on "Apply Now" under the drop-down menu "Apply"
3. Click on "Apply Now" if you are applying for yourself
4.
Click on "Nominate a Nurse" if you are applying on behalf of some one else
5. Follow the instructions to fill the form and submit
Candidate must be a registered nurse with the country’s Medical/Nurse Council and should be currently working as a nurse to apply for the Award. "Registered Midwives cannot apply for the Award", the organiser said.
Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research/ Innovation/ Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.
Candidate must have at least 2 years of experience as a Registered Nurse in the healthcare industry as on September 30, 2023.
The finalists from the previous editions of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award are not allowed to participate in the current edition of the Award.
There a number of other conditions for the applicants that they can read on the website asterguardians.com before submitting the application.
A registered nurse can directly apply for the award, or someone else can nominate her on her behalf.
