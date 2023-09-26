ChatGPT Can Now See, Hear and Also Speak

San Francisco: ChatGPT has become chatty. Yes you have read it right. You no longer need to type text to seek responses from the groundbreaking AI chatbot that after this latest update will be able to see, hear and speak.
“We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about”, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) major said.
“You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story, or settle a dinner table debate”, the company said while rolling out Voice to ChatGPT Plus users on iOS and Android.
The feature as of now is beta, meaning, in trial and test mode.
With the new features, ChatGPT will also be able to response to image inputs.
"You can now show ChatGPT one or more images. Troubleshoot why your grill won’t start, explore the contents of your fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data", OpenAI said.
The image input will be generally available to ChatGPT Plus users on all platforms.
"To focus on a specific part of the image, you can use the drawing tool in our mobile app", the company said.
You can now also simply click a picture and have ChatGPT join in on the chat. It's like having a knowledgeable travel mate right in your pocket!
Voice and image capabilities have initially been rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. OpenAI is however planning to bring these upgrades to Apple and Google smartphones very soon.
The OpenAI has also rolled out a bunch of small updates to improve the ChatGPT experience including prompt examples, suggested replies, GPT-4 by default, upload multiple files and Keyboard shortcuts.
The company also said that ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil from the Google Play Store.
“We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. You can track the Android rollout here”, it said.
