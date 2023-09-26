Kanpur resident sues Mahindra Chairman after son aboard Scorpio dies in accident

[Image for representation purpose only]
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Kanpur resident has filed case against Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, after his son died in a car crash.
Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Juhi area of Kanpur, in a complaint lodged at local police accused that the Mahindra and Mahindra Company is selling vehicles without airbags.
The Supreme Court of India had in April 2022 observed that the failure to provide an airbag system by the manufacturers which would meet the safety standards as perceived by a car buyer of reasonable prudence should be subject to punitive damages which can have deterrent effect.
In February this year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made six-airbags mandatory for passenger vehicles. The rule is supposed to be effective from October 01, 2023 due to the short supply.
In his complaint, Mishra said he had purchased Mahindra Scorpio SUV lakh from Shri Tirupati Auto Agency located at Zarib Chowki in Kanpur in the year 2020.
“On January 14, 2022, his son Apoorva Mishra was on his way to Kanpur from Lucknow with his friends. Due to dense fog, his car collided with the divider and overturned, due to which Apoorva died on the spot”, Rajesh Mishra told the Police, according to The Quint Hindi.
Rajesh further said that his son was wearing the seat belt when the car crashed.
Besides Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra, Rajesh Mishra in his complaint filed on September 23, 2023 has named 12 others including the manager of Shri Tirupati Auto. A case has been registered against all of them under sections 420, 287, 304-A, 504, 506 and 120-B of IPC.
The agency in the meanwhile denied the allegations of absence of airbags in the vehicle saying, the airbags generally rarely deploy at the angle at which the vehicle collided.
"It is wrong to say that the vehicle did not have an airbag. The technical report says that due to the angle at which the vehicle collided, airbags do not open. All these things have also been verified in the police investigation”, a senior employee of Shree Tirupati Auto, told The Quint Hindi.
"Rajesh Mishra too was explained about these technicalities. We understand the pain he is going through which is natural. He has lost his son. We are with him”, he added.
